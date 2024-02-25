Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Innisfree Lad 2.10 Hereford

Acts on any ground; defied a 5lb higher mark in this race 12 months ago and won a similar event at Doncaster (3m) in December; fared better than bare result at Catterick most recently; 2-2 at Hereford and commands respect back here.

Samtara 3.40 Hereford

Sole win came off a similar mark over hurdles here (2m3f, good to soft) last March; modest claims on recent form and something to prove back over fences but a revival is possible, with Sean Bowen booked; interesting.

Sammy's Guarantee 4.10 Hereford

Showed the benefit of a wind op when comfortably beating short-odds favourite in Doncaster novice (2m, good to soft) last month, her fourth start over hurdles; not sure to be suited by the slower ground on today's handicap debut but could easily have further improvement to come.

Just In A Bit 4.40 Hereford

Made the frame on first two hurdling starts, more recently when third behind two fairly useful rivals at Leicester (2m4f, heavy) last month; should have further improvement to come in handicaps; high on the list.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.