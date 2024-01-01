Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Calevade 1.20 Catterick

Two Cartmel wins over 2m1f (good) in May/June; has subsequently run well on more testing ground, last time finishing a good second at Sedgefield (2m1f, soft) behind one who went on to win his next two races; contender.

Ed Keeper 2.40 Cheltenham

Improvement every time, finding the most when upped to 3m for an impressive win in 12-runner handicap at Newbury (good to soft; acts on soft) one month ago; 9lb higher today but he could be a very useful prospect.

To Catch A Thief 3.10 Newcastle

Promise on turf in the first half of 2023 and he's returned from five months off (gelded during his absence) with two comfortable all-weather wins, latterly making all over course and distance on his handicap debut last month; both those wins have seen him pick up well off a steady pace but there's no obvious reason why he won't prove just as effective in a truly run race; still has potential and a 6lb rise may not prevent the hat-trick.

Blue Prince 4.45 Newcastle

More exposed than most but he ran well from a bad draw over course and distance on his stable debut and showed his true colours with an impressive win at Southwell 11 days ago (6f), finishing with a flourish to win cosily; 4lb rise in stronger company but it wouldn't be wise to underestimate him.

