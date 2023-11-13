Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Bucephalus 4.00 Kempton

Made the frame on all three hurdling starts for Laura Young in February/March 2022 (including on handicap debut) and returned from long absence with Flat win for new stable in April; didn't run badly in heavy-ground Flat handicap last month and could still have untapped potential over jumps.

Mc's Wag 6.00 Wolverhampton

Looked poor on her first four starts but there was much more promise to be gleaned from her second of 11 at Catterick 13 days ago (5f, heavy; backed at prices), pulling clear with the winner; return to 6f should suit on that evidence and the best could still be to come.

All The King's Men 7.30 Wolverhampton

Placed in five of six starts since making a successful stable debut at Lingfield (7f, Polytrack) in January, including when beaten a head on return from 139 days off in a stronger course-and-distance race than this (first-time cheekpieces) last month; only 1lb higher and solid claims if building on that.

Let's Go Hugo 8.30 Wolverhampton

Turf winner as two-year-old; lightly raced on all-weather but confirmed earlier course-and-distance and Newcastle promise when a ready winner here last month; back up 4lb but full value for it with the second and third winning since; solid.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.