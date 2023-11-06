Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Western Soldier 3.37 Plumpton

Smart on the Flat when trained in Germany and came good over hurdles at second attempt, with easy win in course-and-distance (good to soft) maiden two weeks ago; that form lacks depth but, nevertheless, an opening handicap hurdle mark of 106 could seriously underestimate him.

Fiveonefive 3.50 Hereford

Penalised for winning two handicaps this year but he has progressed well and it was a Class 2 handicap in which he ran third at Ffos Las (2m, good to soft) 22 days ago; returns to novice company in a race lacking depth.

Tacarib Bay 4.30 Kempton

Winless in 2023 but he retains all his ability, running a cracker on the wrong side in a hot 7f handicap at Ascot in July; quick turnaround from that may have contributed to his lesser effort at Goodwood six days later; promise in both all-weather runs and he's handicapped to go well; interesting.

Mini Mildred 7.00 Wolverhampton

Lightly raced maiden four-year-old who has been close up in two of her three handicaps on the mainland, most significantly keeping on well into third over 1m4f on all-weather debut here last month; out of a dual 2m Fibresand winner and set to appreciate the new test of stamina.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

