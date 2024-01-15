Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ballybeen 2.37 Hereford

Now 0-13 but regularly knocks on the door and he only narrowly failed to make all at Chepstow (2m3f, heavy) a month ago when ridden by Dylan Johnston; coped well with the rise in grade there (to a Class 3 from Class 5) and has a big chance here.

Our Melody 2.50 Lingfield

Improved form (head second, clear of remainder) over 5f at Wolverhampton on handicap debut last time and should build on that effort; bred to do better still, being half-sister to two winners for her yard; 3lb rise looks manageable; respected.

Moonlight Artist 3.37 Hereford

First run beyond 2m5f when winning an Exeter handicap (2m7f, good to soft) and the heavy ground perhaps found him out when an 11l third at Aintree (3m); that's solid form with the winner running so well in defeat at Warwick on Saturday; gets in off the same mark.

Gustav Graves 6.30 Wolverhampton

Ended a lengthy losing run with his C&D win last month and he backed that up with an eyecatching third behind a resurgent rival here 13 days ago; had three of today's rivals behind him in that race and he remains well handicapped on his best form; interesting contender.

