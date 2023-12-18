Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sanosuke 12.25 Musselburgh

Flat winner who made it 14th-time lucky over hurdles when forging clear over C&D (soft) 18 days ago; up 6lb but his confidence should be boosted after that success and he's still unexposed at staying trips; key player.

Maggie O 1.25 Musselburgh

Lightly raced 5yo who added to her Irish point win (good to yielding) when landing a Doncaster handicap (2m, good; tongue-tie added) under Abbie McCain last month; that was a comfortable win after wind surgery and she's open to more progress off 4lb higher; big player.

Atreides 2.40 Plumpton

Low-mileage 5yo who was placed on latest two of three starts for Neil Mulholland; arguably second best on merit when third at Taunton (2m3f, good) last time, having tried in vain to chase down a much-improved rival, and features prominently in calculations here.

Sala Da Ballo 7.00 Wolverhampton

6f winner on turf; very solid third (form has major substance) in C&D handicap last month on AW debut, having been backed into favouritism; cheekpieces now applied; still open to further progress and commands respect off same mark.

