Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

El Jefe 3.32 Carlisle

Won at Sedgefield (2m1f, soft) in November and followed up over that same C&D 12 days later, before landing the hat-trick at Haydock (2m3f, heavy) last month; hit with an 8lb rise for last time but did it readily and he's clearly thriving; has to be high on the list.

Berrygate 3.45 Lingfield

Has finished placed in all of her four runs including a close call when upped to 7f on her handicap debut at Southwell (Tapeta) last Tuesday; raised her form to a new level with that clear second and has strong claims off same mark here.

Breeze Of Wind 4.07 Carlisle

Built upon the promise of his first two chase starts to win at Hexham (2m4f, heavy) in December, and followed up at Uttoxeter (3m, heavy) nine days later; this unexposed 7yo is clearly progressive and could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Simiyann 4.25 Southwell

Had 1m4f form in France; encouraging yard debut at Wolverhampton (about 1m1f) and a renewed effort only just failed against one on a three-timer there (2m) four weeks ago; third has won since; switches track but good chance off just 1lb higher.

