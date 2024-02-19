Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today

McLean House 1.47 Lingfield

Classy pedigree; awkwardly placed throughout and failed to do himself justice from a high draw at Kempton two starts ago but he won 7f handicaps either side of that, coming wide and off the pace to nail it close home here 11 days ago; up just 1lb and he should cope well with a mile.

Perculator 5.10 Carlisle

Heavy-ground course bumper winner who responded well to these cheekpieces when winning at Wetherby (3m, soft) last month; this front-runner came clear with a solid yardstick and a 4lb rise may not stop her today.

Dream Selection 6.00 Wolverhampton

Mixed results in her first three runs last summer but she found plenty of improvement with a near miss on her recent handicap debut at this track (8.6f; cheekpieces added); kept battling under a prominent ride in that race and she's a big player off only 1lb higher here.

Super Hit 7.00 Wolverhampton

Out of an unraced half-sister to Oaks winner Qualify; made a promising start when a close third here (7f) in December and he built on that with a comfortable success in a Chelmsford maiden (odds-on) last month; now goes handicapping off what looks a fair mark and he's open to more progress on this step up in trip; big player.

