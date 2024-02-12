Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Prince Quali 2.45 Plumpton

Four French wins in the mud over hurdles and fences at up to 2m2f; off the scene for 20 months and needed his hurdle return for new yard in December but he came on plenty for it when pressing a well-treated one hard back over fences at Wincanton (1m7f, heavy) last month; good claims if no ill effects for leaving off regular hood.

Val Dancer 3.00 Catterick

Promising start to his chasing career, winning easily at Leicester (2m6f, heavy; first-time cheekpieces) on his second attempt before following up at Wetherby (3m, soft), when making virtually all; unexposed and a 7lb rise may not be enough to prevent the hat-trick.

Gearing's Point 4.45 Plumpton

Four wins at about 1m4f in 2023 (all-weather, good to firm and good); made fair start to hurdle career, having little chance against a hotpot over course and distance (good to soft) last time but kept on steadily in third; unraced on ground slower than that surface; good claims if handling it on handicap debut.

Romilda 7.30 Wolverhampton

Nine-race maiden whose all-weather form is encouraging in the main, most recently neck second at Lingfield (1m2f) last Monday; good chance off same mark (may be raised slightly in the weights when reassessed).

Read these next:

'He was a massive eyecatcher last time' - our Monday tipster has three selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Catterick on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.