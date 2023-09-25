Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Zumaaty 1.45 Hamilton

Back in better form this month and was an unlucky second at Ayr (1m, good to soft) on Friday, as he would likely have won but for meeting some trouble; great chance off same mark granted better fortune.

Ceilidh 2.05 Leicester

He had threatened at a modest level before getting off the mark at the 11th attempt at Ffos Las 11 days ago (7.5f, soft), travelling strongly and winning with plenty to spare despite hanging badly left when clear; 5lb rise demands more but he's completely unexposed on slow ground and needs serious consideration.

Union Island 2.55 Hamilton

Thrice-raced colt who has strong 6f form, having finished second to useful rival (subsequently Group placed) here on debut and fourth in the Hornblower at Ripon most recently (race working out nicely); shapes as if this drop to 5f will suit on nursery debut; respected.

Edison Kent 4.35 Hamilton

Two good runs for new stable this month, the latter when second at Worcester (2m7f, good) a week ago; did not have that race run to suit his patient tactics and can be very dangerous if others set a stronger pace here.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

