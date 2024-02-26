Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Jemura 3.20 Plumpton

Switches to fences despite an improved third on handicap debut over hurdles at Fontwell (2m5f, soft) and he looks ready for this stiffer stamina test; ran well in a point behind the very smart Slade Steel; player.

Fiveafterfour 4.45 Ayr

Strong at the finish in similar event here (2m4f, soft; handicap debut) two weeks ago, adding to her Irish point win; likely to be suited by this first attempt at 3m under rules and is open to further progress; revised mark looks manageable; respected.

Darlo Pride 7.30 Wolverhampton

Progressive 4yo who has won four times on AW since September including a comfortable success over C&D two weeks ago; 5lb higher here but he still looks feasibly treated and could continue on the upgrade; key player.

Lawmaker 8.30 Wolverhampton

Very lightly raced 4yo who returned from a lengthy absence with a win on his handicap/stable debut at Kempton (1m4f, Polytrack) last month; up 5lb but he knuckled down well to justify favouritism last time and is open to more improvement; interesting contender.

