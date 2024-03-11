Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Salvatore 3.00 Plumpton
Dual 1m4f winner on the continent; has yet to transfer that ability to hurdles but shaped with some promise last time at Newbury (heavy) and has to be of interest in a handicap of this nature; ran okay when once tried in cheekpieces on the Flat and tongue-tie also added here.
Doyouknowwhatimean 3.50 Stratford
Off the mark on fifth run over fences when beating a previous dual winner by over 8l at Lingfield last time (2m, heavy) without coming off the bridle; up 10lb but clearly much improved and looks the one to beat.
Lady Balko 4.10 Taunton
Came good over hurdles at seventh attempt, winning by 19l at Hereford (2m5f, soft) last month, and followed up over C&D (soft) a few days later; effectively another 7lb higher than last time now but needs to be taken very seriously in current mood.
Mintata 5.30 Wolverhampton
The form of her 6f win here last September is extremely strong for the grade and this 3lb higher mark should be well within her range; pleasing return from 138 days off when a close fourth over C&D three weeks ago; should get a lovely tow into this from stall 4 and she's of major interest.
