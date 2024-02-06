Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Good Lord 2.35 Market Rasen
German Flat winner who, having had wind surgery, left his first three hurdle runs well behind when winning in first-time tongue-tie (retained) on handicap debut at Plumpton (2m, good to soft) last Monday; did it easily and he'll be tough to beat under a 7lb penalty if repeating that latest form.
Sure Touch 4.20 Taunton
Has taken well to fences this season and kept on well for narrow win at Uttoxeter (2m4f, heavy) in December; raised only 2lb for that and will also be suited by today's trip-and-ground combination; strong contender.
Commanding View 4.50 Taunton
Handicap debut at Plumpton (2m, good to soft) last time produced improvement as he won ten-runner race by a neck, always close up and leading after three out; up 5lb but also in trip, which may well suit and he's one for the shortlist.
Berkshire Phantom 8.00 Wolverhampton
Scored readily in second-time blinkers over C&D three days ago, taking AW score to 3-9 and giving trainer Fionn McSharry a first success; highly respected under 5lb penalty in the retained headgear; still well treated on peak form for previous yard.
Read these next:
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 6 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 6 February 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday