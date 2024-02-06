Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Good Lord 2.35 Market Rasen

German Flat winner who, having had wind surgery, left his first three hurdle runs well behind when winning in first-time tongue-tie (retained) on handicap debut at Plumpton (2m, good to soft) last Monday; did it easily and he'll be tough to beat under a 7lb penalty if repeating that latest form.

Sure Touch 4.20 Taunton

Has taken well to fences this season and kept on well for narrow win at Uttoxeter (2m4f, heavy) in December; raised only 2lb for that and will also be suited by today's trip-and-ground combination; strong contender.

Commanding View 4.50 Taunton

Handicap debut at Plumpton (2m, good to soft) last time produced improvement as he won ten-runner race by a neck, always close up and leading after three out; up 5lb but also in trip, which may well suit and he's one for the shortlist.

Berkshire Phantom 8.00 Wolverhampton

Scored readily in second-time blinkers over C&D three days ago, taking AW score to 3-9 and giving trainer Fionn McSharry a first success; highly respected under 5lb penalty in the retained headgear; still well treated on peak form for previous yard.

