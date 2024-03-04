Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Samazul 4.40 Southwell
Bumper winner (2m, good) who left his first two hurdle runs well behind when fifth of 16 at Newbury (2m, good to soft) in January; that race has worked out well and he may well have been let in lightly for this handicap debut; has had wind op since last time and wears a first-time tongue-tie.
Big Dream 5.30 Wolverhampton
Irish six-year-old who took really well to first-time blinkers here (7f) last month, scoring in emphatic style and leaving the impression he'll cope with this drop in distance; now 9lb higher but Tommie Jakes takes off a handy 5lb; respected in the retained blinds.
Havanazam 7.30 Wolverhampton
Flourishing of late and made it 3-3 on this track when not hard pressed to beat a subsequent winner in his first 1m6f run last month; up 5lb in a higher grade but he still has potential at the trip.
My Turn Now 8.00 Wolverhampton
Proved suited by the drop back to 5f (second attempt) in classified event here last month, opening her account; may well build on that success, being
Published on 4 March 2024
Last updated 08:18, 4 March 2024
