Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Brunello Breeze 3.20 Newcastle
Improved once switched to AW with blinkers applied, making it 17th-time lucky in emphatic fashion in amateur riders' event here (1m4f) in November; pulled chance away when fourth of 11 over the same trip back here since; return to 1m2f looks a good move; major chance if settling better.
Greenwich 3.55 Newcastle
Well-bred gelding who is a half-brother to a 1m4f winner; has improved with each of his three runs and he pulled 5l clear of the third when runner-up in a Redcar novice (6f, good; odds-on) in September; looks on a fair mark for his handicap debut and he's open to more progress back up in trip; interesting contender on return.
Desert Raider 5.30 Newcastle
Made it 2-4 in AW handicaps when making all for a clearcut success at Lingfield (1m, Polytrack) last Thursday; has a penalty but he's open to more progress on this drop back in trip and is a major player again.
The Caltonian 7.00 Newcastle
Has form figures of 112321 on AW and his latest win was at this track (6f) 11 days ago; up 8lb but he travelled smoothly before quickening clear and is open to more progress back at this trip; leading contender.
