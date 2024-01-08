Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Brunello Breeze 15:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Tom Tate Greenwich 15:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Rebecca Menzies Desert Raider 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston The Caltonian 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

Brunello Breeze 3.20 Newcastle

Improved once switched to AW with blinkers applied, making it 17th-time lucky in emphatic fashion in amateur riders' event here (1m4f) in November; pulled chance away when fourth of 11 over the same trip back here since; return to 1m2f looks a good move; major chance if settling better.

Greenwich 3.55 Newcastle

Well-bred gelding who is a half-brother to a 1m4f winner; has improved with each of his three runs and he pulled 5l clear of the third when runner-up in a Redcar novice (6f, good; odds-on) in September; looks on a fair mark for his handicap debut and he's open to more progress back up in trip; interesting contender on return.

Desert Raider 5.30 Newcastle

Made it 2-4 in AW handicaps when making all for a clearcut success at Lingfield (1m, Polytrack) last Thursday; has a penalty but he's open to more progress on this drop back in trip and is a major player again.

The Caltonian 7.00 Newcastle

Has form figures of 112321 on AW and his latest win was at this track (6f) 11 days ago; up 8lb but he travelled smoothly before quickening clear and is open to more progress back at this trip; leading contender.

