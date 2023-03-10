Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Think Champagne 2.45 Wolverhampton
Went very close over this course and distance on latest outing

Shallow River 3.35 Exeter
Remains of strong interest judged on penultimate effort

Out On The Tear 4.55 Ayr
Ran well behind a progressive rival last time

Fier Jaguen 5.05 Leicester
Remorseless front-runner who should be hard to peg back

Read this next: 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Wolverhampton and Exeter on Friday  

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 10 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips