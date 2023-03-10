Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.45 Wolverhampton

Went very close over this course and distance on latest outing

3.35 Exeter

Remains of strong interest judged on penultimate effort

4.55 Ayr

Ran well behind a progressive rival last time

5.05 Leicester

Remorseless front-runner who should be hard to peg back

