Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Think Champagne 2.45 Wolverhampton
Went very close over this course and distance on latest outing
Shallow River 3.35 Exeter
Remains of strong interest judged on penultimate effort
Out On The Tear 4.55 Ayr
Ran well behind a progressive rival last time
Fier Jaguen 5.05 Leicester
Remorseless front-runner who should be hard to peg back
Read this next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Wolverhampton and Exeter on Friday
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 10 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement