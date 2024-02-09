Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Pedley Wood 2.40 Kempton
Point winner who has duly taken well to rules fences, winning at Hereford (3m1f, good) and Taunton (3m2f, good to soft); could well improve further and defy another small rise in weights.
Killer Kane 3.40 Kempton
Had wind surgery since creditable effort at Newbury ten weeks ago; successful in the novice handicap on this card in 2022 and this race last year, both on good ground (acts on soft); respected back here with Freddie Gingell taking off useful 5lb.
Optik 4.37 Wolverhampton
His 8lb rise has kicked in since bringing up the hat-trick over 1m2f at Newcastle, that after winning here twice (1m4f/9.4f); had a bit in hand last time despite it being a close call; every chance.
Cabeza De Llave 6.45 Chelmsford
Hold-up performer who's well handicapped having run well back from two months off over C&D recently; perhaps a bigger field would have been ideal under Tom Marquand, who's 0-20 for the yard, but this may well be run to suit..
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 9 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 9 February 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
- Who will win the 2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury based on previous trends?
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Dundalk and Kempton on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
- Who will win the 2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury based on previous trends?
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Dundalk and Kempton on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday