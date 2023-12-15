Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Grey Dawning 12.40 Cheltenham

Beat Ginny's Destiny to bring up his hurdles hat-trick (2m-2m5f, good to soft-heavy) last season in a Grade 2 at Warwick; has looked a natural in both his runs over fences, perhaps needing it (in-keeping with a few stablemates) when third to top prospect Stay Away Fay at Exeter before leaving quality opposition for dead in a graduation chase at Haydock (2m5f, soft); has a penalty but he's looking exciting; stable won the last running of this with My Drogo.

Sageburg County 1.05 Doncaster

Won on chase debut at Market Rasen (2m5f, good to soft) in May and bounced back from Warwick flop to easily win four-runner handicap at Southwell (2m4f, heavy) last time; up 7lb in a more competitive race, but this unexposed chaser could take it all in his stride.

Gesskille 3.00 Cheltenham

Very effective in cheekpieces but has gone 2-2 since fitted with blinkers, winning a Listed chase in France before enhancing his excellent record over Aintree's Grand National fences with a two-length success in last month's Grand Sefton (2m5f, heavy); the mud is by no means a necessity for him to show his best form and he seems to possess the tools for a test of this nature provided he gets home (unraced beyond 3m2f when keeping on); high on the list.

White Rhino 3.35 Cheltenham

Won four of his six handicaps and runner-up in the others, including in a 20-runner race here (2m5f, good to soft) four weeks ago when he produced a strong late challenge; his October win came over Carlisle's stiff 2m4f on heavy, so he's shaping increasingly as if he will have the required stamina; up another 5lb but looks set for another big run.