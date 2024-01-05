Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Duyfken 1.55 Musselburgh
Runner-up on handicap hurdle debut here (2m1f, good to soft) last March then went one better at Perth (2m, good to soft); he's been a promising third on both runs this season (2m, soft), most recently staying on at Ayr in a race that has worked out very well, and this new trip could prompt improvement.
Man On A Mission 2.22 Southwell
Well handicapped on the pick of his form from this time last year and found only one too good over C&D just before Christmas; not beaten far when sixth at Lingfield on New Year's Eve; blinkers replace usual cheekpieces; might be the answer.
Haut Folin 2.45 Ludlow
Ex-French chaser who opened his British account at Ffos Las (3m, heavy) on seasonal debut; shaped better than bare result (lost momentum when pecking on landing three out) at Market Rasen later in November; youngest in this field and may still have more progress in him; remains of interest.
Harry The Haggler 8.00 Wolverhampton
Won two of his last three starts, latterly a Kempton handicap off just 2lb lower (good Topspeed figure); still capable of better and he's one to be interested in..
Read more . . .
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Ludlow and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday