Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

R S Ambush 1.20 Huntingdon

Five-race maiden who ran well upped to 2m3f at Carlisle (good to soft; finished 1l second) most recently; open to progress at this sort of trip and warrants respect despite 3lb rise.

Heeztheboy 2.37 Sedgefield

Displayed major improvement when well backed and winning by 5l on his handicap and chase debut at Hexham (1m7f, heavy) last month; bred to be suited by this step back up in trip and there can be optimism this very lightly raced 7yo remains ahead of the handicapper following a 7lb rise.

Blue Beach 3.55 Huntingdon

Has low mileage; hurdles form included a win at this course and good effort in notable handicap at Newbury (both 2m4f, good/soft); ran well at Exeter (2m1f, soft) on the switch to fences and looks capable of further progress; respected.

Better 6.30 Wolverhampton

Competed over 1m for his first three starts but showed significant improvement when dropped to 6f for nursery here in December, quickening smartly to win in clearcut style; an 11lb rise demands more but he's unexposed as a sprinter and may well follow up.

