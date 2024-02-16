Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . . 

Image link

Hermes Le Gris 3.40 Fakenham
Left Warren Greatrex for £2,500 in October but his new trainer has turned him around as he was going well when falling late on at Southwell (3m) and then made amends by winning as he liked at Huntingdon (2m3f, soft); 12lb higher now with a penalty, as he was due a 5lb rise, but still looks the one to beat.

Escapeandevade 4.32 Kelso
Took advantage of a career-low mark to win at Sedgefield last time (2m1f, soft); back up 5lb but these conditions suit; big shout.

Alafdhal 4.40 Wolverhampton
Now back in form after a major lull and he was given a tremendous ride when overcoming a wide draw to beat Warminster over C&D three weeks ago; 2lb rise still leaves him well treated on last winter's form; strong claims.

Al Rufaa 6.45 Wolverhampton
Back on the up when running away with an 8.5f handicap here in November, his second run for this yard; similar form at Southwell one week later and his subsequent defeat at Lingfield is easily excused (held up off a slow pace and then forced wide in the straight); should stay this far and he still has some mileage in his mark; big chance.

Published on 16 February 2024

Last updated 08:00, 16 February 2024

