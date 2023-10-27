Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Our Champ 1.35 Cheltenham

Signed off for Paul Henderson with a disappointing run in March but opened account with clearcut success on last month's seasonal/stable debut at Plumpton (2m, good); went up 8lb for that and contests a deeper race here but has plenty of scope for further progress.

Dors Toyboy 3.40 Lingfield

All three starts since returning in August from eight months off have been on turf (0-4) but he is much better known as an AW performer and two of his four wins have come over C&D, the latest off this mark just under a year ago; interesting back here in the returning cheekpieces.

Bells Of Peterboro 4.30 Cheltenham

Four-time hurdle winner who is 0-5 over fences but has finished second or third on four occasions and his recent run at Newton Abbot was encouraging; stays 3m2f and very much in the mix off a good mark.

All The King's Men 6.45 Wolverhampton

Expensive to follow and has been off for almost five months since found to have an irregular heartbeat at Haydock; this mark is surely within range, though, returned to the trip over which his wins have come and switched to cheekpieces.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

