Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ex-Willie Mullins; best when winning a nine-runner handicap chase at Fairyhouse (3m, soft to heavy) one week ago easily by 9l; has a higher British mark and last four starts have been over fences but it's easy to think he's a major player.

Unfortunate to bump into well-treated Nickle Back (declared 1.50) on chase debut; solid second in C&D contest (good to soft; off 6lb lower) since, beaten by only a neck and pulling well clear of remainder; looks capable of going one better.

Won well over hurdles at Bangor (2m7f, good to soft) in March; that's his only win from 14 races but second in two of four starts since, including at Wincanton (1m7f, soft) last time, which was easily the best of his three chase efforts; back up in trip and well handicapped on the hurdles form.

Placed in two maiden hurdles on soft before winning one at Bangor (2m3f, good to soft) in March, prevailing in a good scrap with the front two drawing 21l clear; 7-2, tongue tied when good second of 11 in novice handicap at Ascot (2m3f, soft) four weeks ago, always close up and front two clear; up 6lb but looks set for further progress and well worth a go at this trip.

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

