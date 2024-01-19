Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Palace Boy 1.40 Wolverhampton

German Flat winner who showed plenty of promise over hurdles in the 2022-23 season and won easily when back on the Flat over course and distance last month on his stable debut (well backed); up 10lb but could still be well treated.

Urban Road 3.45 Newcastle

All wins at about a mile, including two here last term; stayed on for good second, nearly collaring an improving sort, in course-and-distance contest on New Year's Day; unexposed over this trip and commands respect up just 2lb.

Novak 4.45 Newcastle

Course-and-distance winner who has run well the last twice having dropped below his last winning mark, going down by a neck at Southwell (7f, Tapeta) last month and finishing third of nine at Wolverhampton (6f, Tapeta) six days ago having endured a troubled passage; high on the list from the same mark.

Wait And Hope 5.45 Newcastle

Showed some ability in his first three starts including here, but improved for the longer trip when making a successful handicap debut at Kempton (mile, Polytrack) nine days ago; just 1lb wrong under his penalty and a major player with the possibility of further improvement.

