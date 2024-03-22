Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Atlanta Brave 2.30 Newbury

Dual hurdle winner who has improved with experience over fences this season and ran a big race in defeat when clear second here (3m2f, soft) just after Christmas; could still be well treated after a 6lb rise and today's drop back in trip won't be a problem.

Tribal Wisdom 3.12 Lingfield

Two wins this year, the first over C&D, and he's run well in defeat the last twice; drops back down in class today and he's a leading contender.

Zain Nights 4.08 Newbury

Useful stayer on the Flat; looks all about stamina over hurdles, having rallied to win a 2m4f maiden at Market Rasen (good to soft) and again doing his best work late to finish a well-held fourth on handicap debut at Sandown (2m4f); this longer trip should suit him well and he's in the mix.

Latin Five 7.45 Newcastle

Multiple turf winner who notched first AW success when beating a previous scorer over this C&D a fortnight ago; back up 4lb but still well treated on pick of form.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.