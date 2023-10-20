Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sacred Falls 1.35 Redcar

Runner-up four times before getting off the mark in a 6f handicap at Ayr 17 days ago (beat Mereside Diva on 2lb worse terms); unlikely she's reached her ceiling just yet and this strong-travelling filly comes here with solid claims.

Awesome Foursome 4.18 Fakenham

Enjoyed the slow ground when dotting up at Perth last month (2m4f), which augurs well should the rain set in here; nothing in hand of that day's RPR following a rise, but confidence in him very much restored.

Artisan Dancer 5.00 Newcastle

Three wins in a row this August/September on the AW tracks at Southwell (1m3f, Tapeta), Chelmsford (1m5f) and Lingfield (2m); had just built up some momentum when running out of room back over 1m4f here on latest start, looking in good form still; major player.

Tuscan 8.00 Newcastle

Showed useful form for previous yard; 0-11 for current stable but last few efforts, most recently going close off this mark at Leicester (7f) last week, suggest his turn is near; appears to have a leading chance (due to go up 3lb from Saturday).

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

