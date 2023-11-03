Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Antiphon 12.15 Newmarket

Often leads; enjoyed the return to turf when beating all bar an unexposed improver at Windsor (5f, soft) and looks a solid option off the same mark.

Final Check 1.55 Newcastle

Progressive Irish-trained filly who made it 2-4 in handicaps with a stylish success at Punchestown (1m1f) last time; runner-up has gone in since, so another bold showing on the cards despite a 8lb hike in the weights.

Forward Flight 3.45 Newmarket

Back from break with two good runs this autumn, latterly when keeping on well to lead close home at Yarmouth (1m, soft); recent 2lb rise ought to be manageable; each-way claims at least.

Pepsi Cat 5.15 Newcastle

Better for the return to 5f on turf in late summer, coming away with an in-form rival at Redcar last time, and has run well on Tapeta before; goes on the shortlist back from a short break upped a fair 2lb.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.