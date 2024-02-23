Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Rock Danse 4.10 Exeter

Soundly beaten 33-1 shot on recent handicap debut at Sandown (2m4f, good to soft) but testing ground might be his thing and he showed staying potential in 2m4f novice hurdles on soft/heavy; interesting now up in trip.

Calevade 5.08 Sedgefield

Won twice on good ground at Cartmel at start of this season and was creditable second to dual subsequent winner over C&D (soft) in November; not seen to quite the same effect on heavy ground last time but can make his presence felt here.

Almodovar Del Rio 5.30 Wolverhampton

Lightly raced since gaining his sole success in the summer of 2022, but was surrounded by subsequent winners when beaten less than a length into second of ten on his return from another absence at Southwell (7f, Tapeta) last month; 2lb higher but still respected with a visor replacing the cheekpieces.

Bella Bluesky 7.30 Wolverhampton

Arrives on a quick hat-trick after wins in 1m4f classified events at Southwell and here this month; this mare may be an 8yo but she's unexposed on the Flat and again the one to beat.

