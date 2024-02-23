Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Rock Danse 4.10 Exeter
Soundly beaten 33-1 shot on recent handicap debut at Sandown (2m4f, good to soft) but testing ground might be his thing and he showed staying potential in 2m4f novice hurdles on soft/heavy; interesting now up in trip.
Calevade 5.08 Sedgefield
Won twice on good ground at Cartmel at start of this season and was creditable second to dual subsequent winner over C&D (soft) in November; not seen to quite the same effect on heavy ground last time but can make his presence felt here.
Almodovar Del Rio 5.30 Wolverhampton
Lightly raced since gaining his sole success in the summer of 2022, but was surrounded by subsequent winners when beaten less than a length into second of ten on his return from another absence at Southwell (7f, Tapeta) last month; 2lb higher but still respected with a visor replacing the cheekpieces.
Bella Bluesky 7.30 Wolverhampton
Arrives on a quick hat-trick after wins in 1m4f classified events at Southwell and here this month; this mare may be an 8yo but she's unexposed on the Flat and again the one to beat.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Published on 23 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 23 February 2024
