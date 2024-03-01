Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Blue Prince 2.37 Lingfield

More exposed than many of his rivals but he's done well since joining David Evans, winning 6f handicaps at Southwell and Newcastle this winter; only third to Brave Empire in his hat-trick bid last month but he was poorly positioned in a tactical event and ran the fastest sectional for both the fifth and final furlong; quite possible there's more to come.

Issar D'Airy 3.00 Newbury

2-2 since switched to fences, both wins over 2m on soft ground at this venue; easily beat Martator on first occasion and, while he had much less to spare latest, looks ready for this step back up in distance (2m4f scorer over hurdles); respected with further progress on the cards.

Penzance 4.22 Lingfield

His form has taken off since joining Mick Appleby, completing a 1m2f AW hat-trick with a hard-fought success at Newcastle on New Year's Day; that form has a strong look about it and, given the first two pulled clear, a 4lb rise looks lenient; lots to like.

Streak Lightning 6.30 Newcastle

Last two wins have come here in March, once back from an absence; resumes on a handy mark (4lb lower than when last successful) and has a good bit in his favour.

Read these next . . .

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips as he bids to follow-up Charlie Huggins' 12-1 Thursday hat-trick

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.