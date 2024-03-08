Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Bonza Boy 2.40 Exeter
Still a maiden but has come down the weights and posted an encouraging effort over C&D (good to soft; fourth chase attempt) last time, keeping on for second; that form is working out well; respected back up just 1lb and kept to same scenario.
Artic Row 3.30 Ayr
Has suffered a couple of mishaps since switched to chasing in the autumn but won over C&D (soft) both times he completed; raised another 7lb since digging deep to repel Monochromix here last month but he travelled well for a long way and the front pair drew a long way clear of the others; likely contender.
Montgomery 3.50 Leicester
Looked a cut above this level when returning to make a winning chase and stable debut at Bangor (3m, heavy; beating a bang-in-form rival) last week; carries a 7lb penalty for that success (is due a 10lb rise), so ought to prove tough to beat despite the concession of weight all round.
Marie's Jewel 8.30 Newcastle
First signs of spark, having missed a couple of chunks of his career, on his second run back from a layoff here last month; the winner has boosted that effort since and he threatens to be suited by going beyond 7f for the first time, so is shortlisted.
Published on 8 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 8 March 2024
