Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back in the Sunday Series at Beverley

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Papa Cocktail 3.45 Beverley
Strong traveller who has won in style on his last three starts and there could still be mileage in his mark
Dickieburd 5.15 Beverley
Showed lots of pace to be in the firing line throughout in last week's 3yo Dash at Epsom and he should make a bold bid
Reach 5.45 Beverley
Lightly raced 5yo who was impressive at Nottingham last Sunday and can defy a 5lb penalty
Fulfilled 6.45 Beverley
Shaped when winning over 1m2f at Ripon recently as though he could be even better at this trip
