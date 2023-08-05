Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back in the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Haydock

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Be Proud 4.45 Haydock
Still well treated despite two recent wins and can complete his hat-trick

Derry Lad 5.15 Haydock
Has won his last two and his latest form has had multiple boosts

Nigiri 6.15 Haydock
Looked a filly to follow when winning comfortably over 7f here last month

Cinnodin 6.45 Haydock
His 2m win on soft last time confirmed his great strength in stamina and he makes plenty of appeal

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 6 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips