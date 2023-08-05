Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back in the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Haydock

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Be Proud 4.45 Haydock

Still well treated despite two recent wins and can complete his hat-trick

Derry Lad 5.15 Haydock

Has won his last two and his latest form has had multiple boosts

Nigiri 6.15 Haydock

Looked a filly to follow when winning comfortably over 7f here last month

Cinnodin 6.45 Haydock

His 2m win on soft last time confirmed his great strength in stamina and he makes plenty of appeal

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.