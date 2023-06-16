Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York, Sandown and Chepstow on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Westernesse 1.50 York
Form of last month's Pontefract win has been nicely boosted since
Whats In The Bag 2.05 Sandown
Likely to build on his promising reappearance effort
Penzance 3.50 Sandown
Ahead of the assessor, having performed well on AW last week
Matty Too 4.35 Chepstow
Can defy a penalty for his Yarmouth success
