Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York, Sandown and Chepstow on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Westernesse 1.50 York

Form of last month's Pontefract win has been nicely boosted since

Whats In The Bag 2.05 Sandown

Likely to build on his promising reappearance effort

Penzance 3.50 Sandown

Ahead of the assessor, having performed well on AW last week

Matty Too 4.35 Chepstow

Can defy a penalty for his Yarmouth success

