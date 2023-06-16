Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York, Sandown and Chepstow on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Westernesse 1.50 York
Form of last month's Pontefract win has been nicely boosted since

Whats In The Bag 2.05 Sandown
Likely to build on his promising reappearance effort

Penzance 3.50 Sandown
Ahead of the assessor, having performed well on AW last week

Matty Too 4.35 Chepstow
Can defy a penalty for his Yarmouth success

Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 16 June 2023
