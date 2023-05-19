Racing Post logo
Tipping Afternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Silk
Marhaba The Champ15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Ryan
Silk
Siskany15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby
Silk
No Nay Nicki16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey
Silk
She's Centimental17:15 York
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Marhaba The Champ (3.00 York)

Returns to action having had wind surgery and there can be optimism he remains on a good mark

Siskany (3.35 York)

Weighted to reverse Dubai Gold Cup placings with Broome and the drop back to 1m6f looks a plus

No Nay Nicki (4.45 York)

Good second over this course and distance last August and holds major claims off the same mark back in this scenario

She's Centimental (5.15 York)

Has progressed well on the all-weather and is taken to transfer the upward momentum to turf

Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 May 2023
