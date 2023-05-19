Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

(3.00 York)

Returns to action having had wind surgery and there can be optimism he remains on a good mark

(3.35 York)

Weighted to reverse Dubai Gold Cup placings with Broome and the drop back to 1m6f looks a plus

(4.45 York)

Good second over this course and distance last August and holds major claims off the same mark back in this scenario

(5.15 York)

Has progressed well on the all-weather and is taken to transfer the upward momentum to turf

