Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Yarmouth, Nottingham and Brighton on Tuesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Eljaytee 2.30 Yarmouth
Scored over C&D on reappearance and can follow up
Creme Chantilly 3.10 Nottingham
Attractively bred filly who has potential off her opening mark
Rich 3.20 Brighton
Looks very interesting on handicap debut
Mutaany 4.40 Nottingham
Nicely bred and the form of his last-time-out win reads well
