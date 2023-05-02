Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Yarmouth, Nottingham and Brighton on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Eljaytee 2.30 Yarmouth
Scored over C&D on reappearance and can follow up

Creme Chantilly 3.10 Nottingham
Attractively bred filly who has potential off her opening mark

Rich 3.20 Brighton
Looks very interesting on handicap debut

Mutaany 4.40 Nottingham
Nicely bred and the form of his last-time-out win reads well

Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 2 May 2023
