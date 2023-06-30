Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Yarmouth, Doncaster and Cartmel on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Lordship 2.55 Yarmouth

Solid second on penultimate start and went one better last time

Absolute Dream 3.55 Doncaster

Course winner last term and showed signs of a return to form on latest outing

Fabreze 4.47 Cartmel

Ahead of the assessor and can follow up last week's win

Rwenearlytheredad 5.05 Doncaster

Well treated as he escapes a penalty for his success at Beverley

