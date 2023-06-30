Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Yarmouth, Doncaster and Cartmel on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Lordship 2.55 Yarmouth
Solid second on penultimate start and went one better last time

Absolute Dream 3.55 Doncaster
Course winner last term and showed signs of a return to form on latest outing

Fabreze 4.47 Cartmel
Ahead of the assessor and can follow up last week's win

Rwenearlytheredad 5.05 Doncaster
Well treated as he escapes a penalty for his success at Beverley

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 30 June 2023
