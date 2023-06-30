Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Yarmouth, Doncaster and Cartmel on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Lordship 2.55 Yarmouth
Solid second on penultimate start and went one better last time
Absolute Dream 3.55 Doncaster
Course winner last term and showed signs of a return to form on latest outing
Fabreze 4.47 Cartmel
Ahead of the assessor and can follow up last week's win
Rwenearlytheredad 5.05 Doncaster
Well treated as he escapes a penalty for his success at Beverley
