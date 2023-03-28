Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

6.00 Wolverhampton

Has an absence to contend with but she had some solid form in stronger company last year and is the youngest in this line-up.

7.00 Wolverhampton

Not beaten far at Lingfield last time despite enduring a torrid passage in the straight and the way he moved through that race strongly suggested he was in peak form.

8.00 Wolverhampton

This looks a good opportunity for him to end his bout of seconditis. He went down narrowly to a capable rival last time and this is less taxing.

8.30 Wolverhampton

Showed the benefit of a short break when a good second here 11 days ago and can go one better.

