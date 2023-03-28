Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Belle Of Annandale 6.00 Wolverhampton
Has an absence to contend with but she had some solid form in stronger company last year and is the youngest in this line-up.
Watermelon Sugar 7.00 Wolverhampton
Not beaten far at Lingfield last time despite enduring a torrid passage in the straight and the way he moved through that race strongly suggested he was in peak form.
Billian 8.00 Wolverhampton
This looks a good opportunity for him to end his bout of seconditis. He went down narrowly to a capable rival last time and this is less taxing.
Red Walls 8.30 Wolverhampton
Showed the benefit of a short break when a good second here 11 days ago and can go one better.
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.