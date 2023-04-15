Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening
Tranquil Rose 6.00 Wolverhampton
Appeared to bump into an above-average newcomer on her debut here three weeks ago and can go one better with that run behind her.
Marmara Star 7.30 Wolverhampton
George Boughey's filly took a marked step forward when winning over course and distance on her handicap debut and may be able to defy a 6lb rise.
Dark Company 8.00 Wolverhampton
You don't have to go back far to find form that gives him strong claims at this level.
Carlos Felix 8.30 Wolverhampton
Can follow up his Southwell reappearance success as a 5lb rise still leaves him favourably treated on his all-weather form this time last year.
