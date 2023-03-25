Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Goldkit 6.00 Wolverhampton
She should have the pace for this trip and moves into handicaps with some untapped potential.

Royal Parade 7.30 Wolverhampton
Made a very promising start for his new stable at Newcastle recently and can carry on progressing after just seven runs.

Glorious Charmer 8.00 Wolverhampton
Has form figures of 2231121 here since December, the three wins all gained under 5lb claimer Aidan Keeley and the latest when stepped back up to 6f last time out.

Inexplicable 8.30 Wolverhampton
This course and distance seems to bring out the best in him nowadays and he should leave his recent runs behind him.

Published on 25 March 2023
