Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

6.00 Wolverhampton

She should have the pace for this trip and moves into handicaps with some untapped potential.

7.30 Wolverhampton

Made a very promising start for his new stable at Newcastle recently and can carry on progressing after just seven runs.

8.00 Wolverhampton

Has form figures of 2231121 here since December, the three wins all gained under 5lb claimer Aidan Keeley and the latest when stepped back up to 6f last time out.

8.30 Wolverhampton

This course and distance seems to bring out the best in him nowadays and he should leave his recent runs behind him.

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.