Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday evening
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Below best last time out but had been on the upgrade previously and has a good chance of resuming winning ways
Coco Jamboo 7.00 Wolverhampton
Won valuable fillies' nursery on final 2yo start and can build on an encouraging return to action behind an improver
Lucky San Jore 8.00 Wolverhampton
Lightly raced 4yo who has a good strike-rate over C&D and is open to further improvement this year
Pessoa 8.30 Wolverhampton
Has really got his act together for a new yard and can win for the third time here this winter
Read these next:
'He's being seriously underestimated' - our Monday man's three Wincanton wagers
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Wincanton on Monday afternoon
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.