Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Cool Lightning 5.30 Wolverhampton

Below best last time out but had been on the upgrade previously and has a good chance of resuming winning ways

Coco Jamboo 7.00 Wolverhampton

Won valuable fillies' nursery on final 2yo start and can build on an encouraging return to action behind an improver

Lucky San Jore 8.00 Wolverhampton

Lightly raced 4yo who has a good strike-rate over C&D and is open to further improvement this year

Pessoa 8.30 Wolverhampton

Has really got his act together for a new yard and can win for the third time here this winter

Read these next:

'He's being seriously underestimated' - our Monday man's three Wincanton wagers   

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Wincanton on Monday afternoon  

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 27 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips