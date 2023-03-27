Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.30 Wolverhampton 5.30 Wolverhampton

Below best last time out but had been on the upgrade previously and has a good chance of resuming winning ways

7.00 Wolverhampton

Won valuable fillies' nursery on final 2yo start and can build on an encouraging return to action behind an improver

8.00 Wolverhampton

Lightly raced 4yo who has a good strike-rate over C&D and is open to further improvement this year

8.30 Wolverhampton

Has really got his act together for a new yard and can win for the third time here this winter

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.