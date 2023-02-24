Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Sudden Ambush 6.15 Wolverhampton
Brings potential to this handicap debut and can prove too strong for his rivals

Gavi Di Gavi 6.45 Wolverhampton
Back to his last winning mark and shaped quite well at Lingfield three weeks ago

Forbearing 7.45 Wolverhampton
C&D winner last March who has run well on his last two starts and looks handicapped to win

Local Bay 8.15 Wolverhampton
Dashed away from his rivals when completing a double at Southwell last week and may be able to absorb an 8lb higher mark

Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 February 2023
