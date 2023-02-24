Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

6.15 Wolverhampton

Brings potential to this handicap debut and can prove too strong for his rivals

6.45 Wolverhampton

Back to his last winning mark and shaped quite well at Lingfield three weeks ago

7.45 Wolverhampton

C&D winner last March who has run well on his last two starts and looks handicapped to win

8.15 Wolverhampton

Dashed away from his rivals when completing a double at Southwell last week and may be able to absorb an 8lb higher mark

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.