Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Sudden Ambush 6.15 Wolverhampton
Brings potential to this handicap debut and can prove too strong for his rivals
Gavi Di Gavi 6.45 Wolverhampton
Back to his last winning mark and shaped quite well at Lingfield three weeks ago
Forbearing 7.45 Wolverhampton
C&D winner last March who has run well on his last two starts and looks handicapped to win
Local Bay 8.15 Wolverhampton
Dashed away from his rivals when completing a double at Southwell last week and may be able to absorb an 8lb higher mark
