Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Bomb Squad 6.00 Wolverhampton

Strong contender returned to AW with Oisin Murphy booked

Eminency 7.15 Windsor

Solid effort last time and now returns to the scene of his 2yo win

Cliffs Of Capri 8.45 Windsor

Veteran who is very tempting off his current mark

Sarkha 9.00 Wolverhampton

Can improve on his recent 1m2f success now back over 1m4f

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horseracing tips at Ayr and Thirsk on Monday afternoon

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.