TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Bomb Squad 6.00 Wolverhampton
Strong contender returned to AW with Oisin Murphy booked

Eminency 7.15 Windsor
Solid effort last time and now returns to the scene of his 2yo win

Cliffs Of Capri 8.45 Windsor
Veteran who is very tempting off his current mark

Sarkha 9.00 Wolverhampton
Can improve on his recent 1m2f success now back over 1m4f

Published on 5 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 5 June 2023
