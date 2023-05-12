Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Nottingham on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Mr Rumbalicious 5.30 Wolverhampton
Alan King's gelding travelled smoothly for a long way when scoring over 2m here last time and is only 2lb higher in this hat-trick bid.

Iato's Angel 7.30 Nottingham
Holds particularly strong claims having run so well in both starts since returning to turf last month. She is already due to go up another 5lb.

Wedgewood 7.50 Wolverhampton
Most of these have plenty to prove but Tony Carroll's charge has found plenty of progress with her C&D wins this spring.

Chifa 9.00 Wolverhampton
Has scored over C&D in three of his last four runs, including a clearcut win on his return last week.

Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 12 May 2023
