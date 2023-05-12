Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Nottingham on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.30 Wolverhampton

Alan King's gelding travelled smoothly for a long way when scoring over 2m here last time and is only 2lb higher in this hat-trick bid.

7.30 Nottingham

Holds particularly strong claims having run so well in both starts since returning to turf last month. She is already due to go up another 5lb.

7.50 Wolverhampton

Most of these have plenty to prove but Tony Carroll's charge has found plenty of progress with her C&D wins this spring.

9.00 Wolverhampton

Has scored over C&D in three of his last four runs, including a clearcut win on his return last week.

