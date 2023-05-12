Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Nottingham on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Mr Rumbalicious 5.30 Wolverhampton
Alan King's gelding travelled smoothly for a long way when scoring over 2m here last time and is only 2lb higher in this hat-trick bid.
Iato's Angel 7.30 Nottingham
Holds particularly strong claims having run so well in both starts since returning to turf last month. She is already due to go up another 5lb.
Wedgewood 7.50 Wolverhampton
Most of these have plenty to prove but Tony Carroll's charge has found plenty of progress with her C&D wins this spring.
Chifa 9.00 Wolverhampton
Has scored over C&D in three of his last four runs, including a clearcut win on his return last week.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the final day of Chester's May meeting on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.