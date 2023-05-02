Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Newcastle on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Alaskan 8.10 Wolverhampton
Currently in better form than a lot of his rivals
Exceed 8.30 Newcastle
Knocking at the door and can open his account
Storm Master 8.45 Wolverhampton
Respected with this return to 7f a plus
Spirit Of Bowland 9.00 Newcastle
In great form and looks set to complete a hat-trick
2 May 2023
