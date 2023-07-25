Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Miss Harmony 5.25 Wolverhampton
Bounced back in first-time cheekpieces last week
Macanudo 6.50 Chelmsford
Looks poised to open his account
Totnes 7.50 Chelmsford
Interesting back on AW, being 2-3 in this sphere
Show Compassion 8.30 Wolverhampton
Scored cosily here two weeks ago and can follow up
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Southwell and Chelmsford on Tuesday
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.