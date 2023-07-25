Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Miss Harmony 5.25 Wolverhampton
Bounced back in first-time cheekpieces last week

Macanudo 6.50 Chelmsford
Looks poised to open his account

Totnes 7.50 Chelmsford
Interesting back on AW, being 2-3 in this sphere

Show Compassion 8.30 Wolverhampton
Scored cosily here two weeks ago and can follow up

Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 25 July 2023
