Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.30 Wolverhampton

The son of a 12-time winner for this yard; made a winning handicap debut over 7f here last time and shouldn't mind the return to 6f

6.00 Wolverhampton

Improved form when winning a 5f handicap at Southwell before having a stiff task here next time and could benefit from the return to 6f

7.00 Wolverhampton

Well-bred mare who found further improvement when winning at Southwell and a 5lb rise looks fair

8.30 Wolverhampton

Six-time winner on Tapeta who has been in good form of late and is well drawn to attack

