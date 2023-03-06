Racing Post logo
Tipping Evening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Boarhunt 5.30 Wolverhampton
The son of a 12-time winner for this yard; made a winning handicap debut over 7f here last time and shouldn't mind the return to 6f

Wreck It Ryley 6.00 Wolverhampton
Improved form when winning a 5f handicap at Southwell before having a stiff task here next time and could benefit from the return to 6f

Evania 7.00 Wolverhampton
Well-bred mare who found further improvement when winning at Southwell and a 5lb rise looks fair

Blackcurrent 8.30 Wolverhampton
Six-time winner on Tapeta who has been in good form of late and is well drawn to attack

Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 6 March 2023
