Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor, Huntingdon and Redcar on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

1.30 Windsor

Did as well as she ever has when winning over 5f here last time out and should find this quicker ground and longer trip in her favour

3.45 Windsor

Didn't see the track until March but is making up for lost time and his recent course win has been boosted since

3.50 Huntingdon

Has made light work of two recent wins and should have more to offer for this yard

4.36 Redcar

AW winner on second start as 3yo was followed by a good effort on turf and he should have potential now handicapping

