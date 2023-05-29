Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor, Huntingdon and Redcar on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

Silent Flame 1.30 Windsor
Did as well as she ever has when winning over 5f here last time out and should find this quicker ground and longer trip in her favour

Peace Man 3.45 Windsor
Didn't see the track until March but is making up for lost time and his recent course win has been boosted since

Kingfast 3.50 Huntingdon
Has made light work of two recent wins and should have more to offer for this yard

Dukeman 4.36 Redcar
AW winner on second start as 3yo was followed by a good effort on turf and he should have potential now handicapping

Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 29 May 2023
