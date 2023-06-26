Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Reckon I'm Hot 5.05 Windsor
Yet to win but had only two attempts in turf handicaps and so nearly made it when going close at Bath last time
King Charles 5.20 Wolverhampton
On a good mark again and has every chance of repeating his win in this race last year
Liosa 8.10 Windsor
Did well to get as close as he did after a troubled start on his handicap and seasonal debut for new yard
Hooflepuff 9.00 Wolverhampton
Multiple course winner who is just 2lb higher than when winning over C&D on latest start in April and is capable of going well after a break
