Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Reckon I'm Hot 5.05 Windsor
Yet to win but had only two attempts in turf handicaps and so nearly made it when going close at Bath last time

King Charles 5.20 Wolverhampton
On a good mark again and has every chance of repeating his win in this race last year

Liosa 8.10 Windsor
Did well to get as close as he did after a troubled start on his handicap and seasonal debut for new yard

Hooflepuff 9.00 Wolverhampton
Multiple course winner who is just 2lb higher than when winning over C&D on latest start in April and is capable of going well after a break

Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 26 June 2023
