Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor and Market Rasen on Monday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Indian Creak 6.35 Windsor
Acts well on fast ground and has an excellent strike-rate on this course
Lexington Knight 7.35 Windsor
Course winner who did well to get as close as he did on the all-weather recently and looks good for a big run back on turf
Brave Knight 8.05 Windsor
Showed promise over shorter in 2022 and is very likely to improve significantly for the new trip on his handicap debut
No Recollection 8.15 Market Rasen
Interesting contender for new yard as he should be on a good mark on his Flat form
