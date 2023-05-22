Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor and Market Rasen on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Indian Creak 6.35 Windsor
Acts well on fast ground and has an excellent strike-rate on this course

Lexington Knight 7.35 Windsor
Course winner who did well to get as close as he did on the all-weather recently and looks good for a big run back on turf

Brave Knight 8.05 Windsor
Showed promise over shorter in 2022 and is very likely to improve significantly for the new trip on his handicap debut

No Recollection 8.15 Market Rasen
Interesting contender for new yard as he should be on a good mark on his Flat form

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch eyes the £100,000 guarantee on Monday 

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 22 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 22 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips