Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wincanton, Carlisle and Southwell
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Stormy Flight 1.30 Wincanton
Opened his chase account last time and can follow up
Barnabas Collins 1.40 Carlisle
Lightly raced 8yo who should be suited by this new trip
Son Of The Somme 2.50 Carlisle
The form of his latest success has worked out well
Non Mollare 3.35 Southwell
The form of her latest effort has been franked since
